Seal injured by plastic nursed back to health at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary

A rescued seal has learnt to swim upright again after sustaining horrific injuries from a piece of discarded plastic waste.

Relashio, a juvenile grey seal, was spotted off the coast of Burnham Overy Staithe by teachers Sarah Jones and Tracey Johnston while on a coastal walk.

Rescued seal Relashio who has been cared for at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary after receiving "horrific" injuries from a discarded plastic air filter. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The seal was noticeably injured by a waste air vent that had become dangerously trapped around his neck.

Authorities were alerted and he was picked up by a British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteer and staff from Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary.

Christopher Tansley, veterinary surgeon at Coastal Veterinary Group, said the filter had been round Relashio’s neck for “some time” and had cut deep into the fat as he grew in size.

“We have seen similar injuries in cats before, but we have never seen anything as severe as this in a seal.”

Relashio has since been recovering at the Sea Life Sanctuary where he has been monitored by aquarist Nicky Nelson, who noticed that he was swimming and sleeping on his back.

“We believe he may have grown to get used to this position as it would have helped to ease the pressure on his wound.”

The incident has raised the issue of plastic disposal.

“If he hadn’t been discovered then he would have almost certainly perished a slow and painful death as he continued to grow in size, the wound would have continued to deepen until it stopped him from eating or breathing.

“It is just so heartbreaking to see a wild animal suffer through this and I hope people can get more involved in reducing plastic in the environment.”

Relashio has been recuperating for eight weeks and receiving treatment at the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary, slowly learning to swim upright as he mimics behaviour of other seals in the sanctuary’s convalescent pool and is expected to make a full recovery.

It is hoped he will be released back into his natural habitat within the next four weeks and the teachers that first discovered him are keen to be involved.

Sarah Jones, year two teacher at Hunstanton Primary School and Tracey Johnston, year five teacher at Fakenham Junior School, who discovered Relashio, said: “We were both horrified to find this poor injured seal with what looked like a plastic ring around its neck.

“It was so tight it was cutting deeply into him and must have been incredibly uncomfortable to endure.

“We’re delighted he’s making a full recovery and our students are really keen to be a part of his release into the wild.”

Animals becoming caught in nets and other foreign items is known as entanglement, a global issue affecting many marine species and posing a real threat to populations.

Staff at the sanctuary advise members of the public to report all sightings of injured or entangled seals to your local rescue centre and to attempt the Sea Life Trust Laccy Band Challenge which helps to educate people about the issues of entanglement on marine wildlife.