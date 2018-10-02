Search begins for new NHS Foundation Trust chairman as term comes to end

Gary Page, who is coming to the end of his current term of office as chairman of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4478120)

After nearly seven years serving on the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), chairman Gary Page will come to the end of his current term of office in the first quarter of next year.

Mr Page has spent nearly six years heading up the board as chairman, and one year before that as non-executive director.

As a foundation trust, the task of appointing a new chairman sits with the trust’s elected council of governors (COG), and the recruitment process has now begun.

Panels of stakeholders incorporating staff, service users, carers and partner organisations will meet candidates shortlisted for the role and provide feedback to the interview panel, led by the senior independent director Tim Newcomb.

Following a recommendation from the panel, it is expected that the COG will approve a new chairman in December, who will then take over from Mr Page after a short handover period.

At a board meeting last week, Mr Page said: “This has been a very difficult few years for the trust but I have always been enormously proud of the hard work and dedication of our amazing staff who do an incredible job in often very difficult circumstances.”