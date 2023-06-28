The search is on for NHS workers from 1948 to join in with celebrations for the service’s 75th anniversary.

Staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are on the look-out for West Norfolk residents who worked with the national health service when it was established in 1948.

They are marking the occasion with a celebratory afternoon tea next Wednesday (July 5), and hope to have former doctors, nurses and other practitioners go along.

Anyone who fits the bill has been asked to contact the hospital team by email at communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk or by phoning 01553 613216.

After the tea, QEH staff will also be taking over the Sandringham Parkrun on Saturday, July 8 to mark the anniversary.

Colleagues have been signing up to join in by running, walking, volunteering and spectating. The trust’s CEO, Alice Webster, will be officially starting the race, calling all those participating to the start line and sending them on their way.

Anybody looking to participate or help out the QEH team can email sandringham@parkrun.com to get involved.

Staff have urged attenders to come dressed in NHS blue or fancy dress, while hospital staff will be sporting QEH T-shirts.