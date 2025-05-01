Home   News   Article

Norfolk Coroner’s Office looking to find next-of-kin of 83-year-old King’s Lynn man Barry Tyler

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 15:38, 01 May 2025

An appeal has been launched to find the family of an 83-year-old man who died this week.

Norfolk Coroner's Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Barry Tyler, who lived on Wisbech Road in South Lynn, following his death on Monday.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Barry Tyler lived on Wisbech Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
However, despite extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin has been found.

Anyone with information can contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

