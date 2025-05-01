An appeal has been launched to find the family of an 83-year-old man who died this week.

Norfolk Coroner's Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Barry Tyler, who lived on Wisbech Road in South Lynn, following his death on Monday.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Barry Tyler lived on Wisbech Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

However, despite extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin has been found.

Anyone with information can contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.