The coroner’s service is looking to find the family of a 56-year-old who died at home.

Benjamin Rolfe died at his home address on Anthony Nolan Road yesterday. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Benjamin had a relative called Skye. However, despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court launched the appeal

Anyone who may have known Benjamin should contact the Coroner’s Officer in Norwich on 01603 774773.