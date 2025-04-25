Home   News   Article

Search for family of King’s Lynn man Benjamin Rolfe who died at home this week

By Lucy Carter
Published: 14:40, 25 April 2025

The coroner’s service is looking to find the family of a 56-year-old who died at home.

Benjamin Rolfe died at his home address on Anthony Nolan Road yesterday. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Benjamin had a relative called Skye. However, despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court launched the appeal
Anyone who may have known Benjamin should contact the Coroner’s Officer in Norwich on 01603 774773.

