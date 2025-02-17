Police are searching for a 14-year-old from Sussex who has links to Lynn.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal to find Luchia who is missing from Horsham.

She is about 5’9”, of medium build, with dark brown/red hair which has a blonde streak on the front right-hand side.

14-year-old Luchia, who has links to Lynn, is missing from Horsham in Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

Luchia was last seen wearing a long black jersey, a black PSG football shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black-and-white Nike Air Jordan trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

She also has links to Lynn, as well as Chichester, Worthing, Crawley, Portsmouth, Lewisham and Croydon.

Luchia is about 5’9”, of medium build, with dark brown/red hair which has a blonde streak on the front right-hand side. Picture: Sussex Police

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 999, ask for Sussex Police and quote CAD 947 of 14/2.