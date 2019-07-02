Emergency crews have been called out this afternoon over concerns for a missing person in Lynn.

Fire crews were sent to the Common Staithe Quay car park from where three personnel embarked along the River Great Ouse in a rescue boat.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the crews were assisting police.

Police said they were undertaking a search in the South Lynn area.

The crews set off along the River Ouse past the Bank House Hotel at King's Staithe Square