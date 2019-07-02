Home   News   Article

Search underway for missing person in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 17:02, 02 July 2019
 | Updated: 17:04, 02 July 2019

Emergency crews have been called out this afternoon over concerns for a missing person in Lynn.

Fire crews were sent to the Common Staithe Quay car park from where three personnel embarked along the River Great Ouse in a rescue boat.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the crews were assisting police.

Fire crews set off in a rescue boat from the Common Staithe Quay Car Park
Police said they were undertaking a search in the South Lynn area.

The crews set off along the River Ouse past the Bank House Hotel at King's Staithe Square
A spokeswoman for the fire service said the crews are assisting the police when searching for a person
