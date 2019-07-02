Search underway for missing person in King's Lynn
Emergency crews have been called out this afternoon over concerns for a missing person in Lynn.
Fire crews were sent to the Common Staithe Quay car park from where three personnel embarked along the River Great Ouse in a rescue boat.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the crews were assisting police.
Police said they were undertaking a search in the South Lynn area.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.