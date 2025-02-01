A search for a wanted man resulted in his friend being busted for possession of Class B drugs.

Daniel Castleton, 36, of Florence Road in Lynn, wound up at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

The police had attended his address on October 28 on unrelated matters - but while in his kitchen, they unearthed a bag containing 30g of the drug.

Daniel Castleton was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Castleton returned home a short while later and admitted it belonged to him, and was arrested.

The court heard he has a “considerable number of convictions”, including for 12 drug-related offences since 2012.

Appearing unrepresented, Castleton said the police were actually looking for a friend of his.

“He was a friend, and I didn’t know he was wanted,” he said.

“I had a weed habit then. I was really badly on it, but I have stopped since then.”

Castleton was handed a three-month conditional discharge, while he will pay a £26 victim surcharge. The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.