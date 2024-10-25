We are on the lookout for West Norfolk’s most innovative business.

And that business will be crowned at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations are now open as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

Claire James of sponsor Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar Solicitors, second left, with Joanne Anderson, Paul Moore and Nick Swales of Lynnmoore Engineering

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Business Innovation award is sponsored by Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar solicitors and the 2024 winner was Lynnmoore Engineering, of Hamlin Way, Lynn, which also won the Small Business of the Year award.

Claire James from Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar Solicitors

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

It will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Claire James from Metcalfe Copeman and Pettefar said at this year’s awards: “We really do enjoy sponsoring this category; it is so inspiring to learn how businesses respond to the ever-changing economic climate and come up with innovative ways to grow.”

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate in the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

