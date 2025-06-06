A seasoned NHS leader with “a track record of steering major health organisations through tough times” has taken up his post at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Chris Bown has been appointed interim executive managing director at the QEH.

His arrival brings more than 35 years of senior leadership experience to the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group, which also includes the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals.

Chris Bown, the new interim executive managing director at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

“I’m delighted to welcome Chris Bown to the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group,” sgroup chief executive officer Lesley Dwyer said.

"With more than 35 years of senior leadership experience within the NHS, he’s a valuable addition to our team and I look forward to working with him as we continue to shape the way we work together as a group.”

Mr Bown has previously served in chief executive roles at several high-profile NHS trusts, leading them through periods of financial recovery, cultural transformation, and system-wide change.

His recent roles include interim chief officer for health and community services in Jersey, where he tackled issues in clinical governance and organisational culture.

He has also held interim leadership positions at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Mr Bown said: “I’m looking forward to joining the team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group, to work together with the collective focus and passion to provide the best care possible for patients.”