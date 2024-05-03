A new covered seated area was officially declared open at the weekend and dedicated to a man who has supported his village in many ways.

West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson was invited to cut the ribbon at Tilney St Lawrence near the village hall in memory of Philip Cullen, who died in November aged 86.

Mr Cullen, a driving force behind much in the village, was a former chairperson of the village hall and recreation ground committee and an active member of other organisations including on the sports front where he served as president of the village bowls club. He also served on the parish council and was involved in promoting village social events, including bingos.

At the ceremony, one of his sons, Paul, unveiled a plaque on the seat in memory of his father.

The sheltered area, costing around £8,000, has been largely funded by a Community Infrastructure Levy award, demonstrating how councils, developers and communities can work together for the benefit of the community while the cost of groundwork was fundraised by the hall committee.

Last Saturday’s unveiling ceremony was also attended by parish and borough councillors and community police officers.