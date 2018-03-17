Second birth for first King’s Lynn hospital unit family

A Terrington St Clement mother who was the first to use Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Midwife Led Birth Unit has now welcomed her second child there.

Vicki Wille, who was the first to use the Waterlily Birth Centre for the birth of her daughter Delilah two years’ ago, returned to the centre for the birth of her son Otto.

Waterlily is part of the hospital’s Midwife-Led Pathway which aims to give mothers greater choice in where they deliver babies.

The £600,000-unit, which has rooms and specially-designed birthing pools, first opened its doors on December 21, when Delilah was born.

Vicki said: “I had such a good experience with Delilah that I was really keen to go to Waterlily again with Otto. It has a nice atmosphere and I got to have a water birth which really helped with the pain.

“Otto is doing brilliantly well and is such a good little boy. He is very content, happy and has settled right in.”

But Otto was not initially keen to make an appearance, after being 11 days late.

Vicki had gone to her local surgery for a massage and acupressure but Otto was still not ready to arrive.

A week later Vicki went back into the surgery for a sweep on February 15 and that managed to get things going.

Vicki stayed at her home until 7.30am before heading into the hospital’s Waterlily unit.

She said: “I did ask for pain relief when I got there but I was advised by the midwife that this might slow things down so she ran a bath to help.

“As soon as I got in the bath things progressed really quickly so we topped the water birth depth.

“I would recommend water births as they really helped with the pain for me.

“I took pain relief with Delilah but nothing really worked until I got into the water when I was totally relaxed.

“The same thing happened with Otto as soon as I got in the pool I was totally relaxed.

“Water births really worked for me. You have the freedom to move about in the pool and you can get into any comfortable position and it feels better.”

Otto, whose parents Vicki and Josh are both dance teachers, was born at 10.45pm weighing 7lb 150z to the Whitney Houston song I Want to Dance with Somebody.

Vicki said: “It also made a difference to be able to play music and sing along. Everyone who knows me, knows I love Whitney Houston and Otto came out to one of my favourite songs.”