Second Black Lives Matter protest of the summer in The Walks

Another Black Lives Matter demonstration took place in Lynn on Sunday to coincide with the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

August 9 is marked globally to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

The demonstration took place in The Walks opposite the Spar store on Tennyson Road.

It is the second Black Lives Matter protest which has taken place at the location this summer following the death of Afro-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, in which a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Officers were in attendance at the Lynn protest to help deter any disorder.

Among those who were protesting were West Norfolk Labour councillor Jo Rust and active campaigner Jordan Stokes, who helped to organise the event.

Mr Stokes said there were 40 to 50 people in attendance, which was down from the first rally in June.

He said: "It was down from the first one but you have to consider the heat. The police were really good and protected us."

The #BlackLivesMatter movement was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.

A statement on the official website for the movement states: "By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives."

