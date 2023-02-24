A second flood warning has been issued this week for along the stretch of the West Norfolk coastline.

This evening, potential flooding may be affecting Lynn area, including West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints as well as areas expanding to Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton.

The South Quay in Lynn will be closed from 6pm this evening and a high tide is expected to be at 9pm.

A map showing where a flooding warning has been issued, covering the West Norfolk coastline from Heacham to Lynn, photo: gov.uk (62644560)

It's caused by high spring tides, a tidal surge and strong winds and the Environment Agency have said that Flooding to properties/roads and farmland is possible at these times.

Flood gates in Hunstanton will also be closed and flooding to the seafront may be possible.

The Environment Agency say that they are closely monitoring the situation.