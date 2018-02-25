Second inquiry looms on Gayton homes bid

A legal challenge against a decision to allow dozens of new homes to be built in a West Norfolk village will not be opposed by the government, councillors have heard.

But a second planning inquiry will now have to take place to determine whether up to 50 properties should be built off St Nicholas Close in Gayton.

Earlier this month, West Norfolk Council confirmed it had lodged a court action against a government inspector’s ruling granting permission for the development.

And planning portfolio holder Richard Blunt told Thursday’s full council meeting that the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government had told them they would not contest the case.

He said: “We have to go through the whole process before they will quash the decision but we then have to start the whole appeal process again, which will be later this year.”

The authority had previously argued that the ruling, which overturned its earlier decision to refuse the application, had set aside long-established planning policies.

However, planning inspector Cullum Parker said there would only be a “technical breach” of policy caused by the proposal, which he deemed would not cause significant harm to the surrounding area.