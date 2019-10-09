Organisers of a mass charity swimming day in Lynn are hoping to make an even bigger fundraising splash in 2020.

Officials from the town’s Priory Rotary club have launched their second annual Swimarathon after an inaugural event earlier this year raised around £11,000 for various good causes.

The second swim will take place at the St James pool in Lynn on Saturday, February 8.

And, with even more time available for supporters to get involved, the club hopes to almost double the amount raised.

Jonathan Holmes, who is organising the event on behalf of the club, said: “This year, we will have the use of the pool for eight hours, so we are aiming for 48 teams taking part.

“Through generous sponsorship from Adrian Flux Insurance and other local businesses, added to the money raised by the swimmers, we are hoping to raise at least £20,000 for our chosen charities.

“Entries are already coming in; the Purfleet Trust team are first out of the blocks.”

The main beneficiaries from the swim are set to be the Lavender Hill Mob theatre company and Norfolk and Waveney Mind’s West Norfolk group.

Other good causes who will receive shares of the proceeds are West Norfolk Young Carers, Little Discoverers, Reach for a Star, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, Break, Home-Start, Embrace, Whizz-Kidz, Nelson’s Journey, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), the Purfleet Trust, Mr Bees and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to enter a team, visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk or email jjcmholmes@gmail.com.