Lynn residents look certain to have a second Lidl store to choose from after the supermarket giant was given permission to build new premises in the town.

Planning officers at West Norfolk Council have approved a bid from the budget retailer to set up shop at the fledgling Morston Point development, off Greenyard Way and close to the Hardwick industrial estate.

The application was first submitted back in late 2018, and was given the go-ahead on April 27.

A second Lynn Lidl store has been given the seal of approval

This follows a move to construct a drive-thru Greggs bakery at the same site being given the seal of approval.

However, no work will commence on the Lidl store until a construction management plan – along with details on plans for roads, footways, lighting and drainage – is submitted to the planning authority for review.

Some concerns have been raised about the aesthetics of the development.

Land off Greenyard Way in Lynn, where the new Lidl store is set to be built. Picture: Google Maps

When quizzed on the application, Lynn Civic Society said: “Further to our comments on the Greggs drive-thru application – we are pleased to see that this application does at least have a landscape plan.

“However, we are disappointed to see that the scheme appears to lack any kind of design formality that could help to best present Morston Point – located as it is at an important gateway to the town.

“The plan is essentially a fringe of low shrub planting around a large open car park – with cheap transplants and whips proposed near the A149.”

North Runcton Parish Council, which covers the land in question, has said it supports the proposals – but is also concerned that plans to plant additional beech and birch trees are both “not generous” enough and not the correct choice.

The existing Lidl store off Railway Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

When constructed, the supermarket would have 126 available parking spaces – including 13 electric vehicle charging points with two-fast charge spaces.

An overflow car park with an additional 47 spaces is also planned.

A planning report from West Norfolk Council said: “The proposed supermarket is considered to be of a scale, mass and design that are appropriate for the site and its wider industrial/commercial setting and are typical of a modern supermarket.”

The Morston Point development was first granted outline planning permission in 2015, with the likes of a DIY store and garden centre making up early proposals.