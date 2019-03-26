Second phase of ‘Street Trees for Lynn’ underway

A tree planting initiative designed to improve the environment of Lynn is to be expanded.

The Street Trees for Lynn initiative is a collaboration between West Norfolk Council, the Lynn Civic Society and the GroundWork art gallery.

To mark the second year of the scheme, a ceremony took place at Winston Churchill Drive, Fairstead, on Thursday.

Rick Morrish, of the Civic Society, said: “Last year we planted 10 new trees across the town and this year we are going to plant 20.

“In conjunction with the borough we have identified planting sites at Gayton Road and Fairstead which will be part funded with a generous donation from Dow AgroSciences.”

Amanda Dobbing of Dow joined members of the Lynn Civic Society at the planting ceremony including chairman Alison Gifford, vice chairman Helen Russell-Johnson, secretary Anna Gunn and Mr Morrish .

The scheme is part of an ongoing plan by the borough council to increase the amount of trees across the borough, which was set out in a Tree Strategy adopted last year.

Borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “The borough council have now identified a number of sites across the town where we feel new tree planting could greatly enhance our urban environment in coming years.

“We are recognising the importance of trees as part of a sustainable healthy environment.”

County Ground Maintenance from Downham have also agreed to join the project this year and have donated two trees to plant in Downham.

Pictured are Vice chairman of the Civic Society Helen Russell-Johnson, Richard Fisher the tree officer for borough council, Alison Gifford Chairman KL Civic Society, Anna Gunn Secretary KL Civic Society, Amanda Dobbing Dow of AgroSciences and Rick Morrish of the Civic Society

Mr Morrish said: “Our scheme might quickly be able to expand to other parts of the borough.

“It would be great if other towns and parishes started a similar scheme.”

Veronica Sekules, director of GroundWork, said: “As a Lynn business we are also particularly keen to see enhancement of the town centre.

“I will be encouraging the Business Improvement District members to consider tree planting in plans to enhance the Lynn environment.”

Any business that would like to get involved with the scheme should call Mr Morrish on 01553 840284 for further details.