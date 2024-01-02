A secondary school has received an award for its success in adopting more sustainable habits for everyday life.

Springwood High School, in Lynn, has been given an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award after taking action to become more environmentally friendly, fixing gaps identified in its environmental review.

The award is given to schools that work through a seven-step framework outlined in the Eco-Schools programme.

Springwood has many eco-friendly policies. Pictures: Springwood High School

Since 1994, millions of young people around the world have completed the steps and have been recognised for their efforts with the Eco-Schools Green Flag.

Springwood has been working towards the achievement since January with the support of environmental lead Agnieszka Munns and the trust’s director of engagement Hayley Roberts.

Students have integrated energy monitors, a ‘switch off’ campaign, regular litter picks, a hand-made ‘bug hotel’ and bird feeders into school life – all of which were praised by Keep Britain Tidy (the charity which runs the programme).

The schools was given a green flag and a certificate

Mrs Munns said: “The impressive number of curriculum link activities were applauded for being ‘imaginative, practical and fun’.

“The awarding team were impressed by how the school has incorporated learning about global issues not only into the geography and science curricula but also into other areas, such as Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education and art.”

Springwood now possesses a certificate and has the right to fly the Eco-Schools Green Flag – an honour it shares with all other trust members Marshland, Smithdon, and St Clement’s.