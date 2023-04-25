A West Norfolk secondary school has been recognised for its exceptional music provision, making it through to the final of a “prestigious” national competition.

Springwood High School was one of seven schools from across the country to be shortlisted in the Outstanding School Music Department category of the 2023 Music and Drama Education Awards.

Springwood, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, was represented at the awards by the school’s head of music Robin Norman and head of arts Peter Cuss.

Robin Norman, head of music at Springwood High School in Lynn

It took place at the London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square, and was hosted by singer and presenter Aled Jones.

There was also a performance by an orchestra from Ukraine whose young musicians had been brought from the war-torn country to study at the London Performing Academy of Music.

Although Springwood was pipped at the post by London school Nelson Primary, Mr Norman was pleased with his school's achievement.

Mr Norman said: “It was a real honour to be shortlisted and to attend the ceremony, where we had the opportunity to meet and discuss music education with some of the main stakeholders in the UK.

“For Springwood to be in the same company as some of the most musical organisations across the UK, including specialist music organisations, was a real tribute to the fantastic music team we have.”

He continued: “A real team it is too, comprising not just the classroom teachers, but also our wonderful peripatetic team of instrumental tutors, and not forgetting, of course, our amazing students and their families, who go above and beyond to make Springwood Music what it is today.”