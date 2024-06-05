A Lynn secondary school has been shortlisted for an award for providing its students with the most important meal of the day.

King Edward VII Academy (KES) has made it as a finalist for the Best Breakfast Club in the East of England as part of Kellogg’s annual awards.

If KES wins, it will receive a £1,000 cash prize plus an invitation to the Houses of Parliament where the celebratory event is being held.

Around 45 children attend the breakfast club every morning before school. The club provides children with food, company and conversation.

Sue Robinson from King Edward VII Academy said: “We have been running our Breakfast Club for two years and have seen first-hand the wonderful benefits it has had for both pupils and parents.

“We're incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards. Writing our entry gave us the opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for best breakfast club in the East of England, we would spend the prize money on some toasters that can cater for large numbers of people.

“I would also like to have some plates, cutlery and cups that match. It would be wonderful to make it feel more aesthetically pleasing.”

A recent survey from Kellogg’s found that of the 76% of East of England-based teachers who work in a school with a breakfast club, over a third (36%) feel the clubs have a positive impact on absenteeism.

Around 38% think its easier for struggling parents to get children to school if food is provided, with a further 25% believing it helps give the children additional pastoral support.

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving a record number of applications this year, it’s been tough to pick our finalists out of all the hard-working schools.

“Breakfast clubs like the one King Edward VII Academy runs play a vital role in their local communities. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs are able to both support working parents and feed hungry children. This has a direct impact in helping bring pupils into school when previously they may have remained absent.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 26 years and we now see the clubs face more challenges than ever before, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they put in.”

A specialist panel of judges will assess all shortlisted entries across the UK. This will include CEO of Magic Breakfast Lindsay Mcdonald, CEO of Fareshare George Wright, Conservative MP Robin Walker, House of Lords member Baroness Debbie Wilcox and Matthew Burton from Educating Yorkshire.

The winners will be announced later this month.