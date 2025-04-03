Our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature focuses on students being rewarded for their work in running a Lynn secondary school’s bank…

Hardworking pupils from Gaywood Park High School in Lynn were given certificates in April 1990 for the efforts they had put into running the school bank.

Midbank, which was run by two teams of a manager plus cashiers and ledger clerks, was operated on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

It was started up the previous September with the help of Lynn’s Midland Bank, with Richard Storton (fourth year) and Fiona Clare (lower sixth) as managers.

Our picture shows Midland Bank’s Cathryn Sims (Midbank supervisor) and Richard Wilkins (branch manager) making the presentations.