The new year is already off to a great start for Lynn's Springwood High School which has made the shortlist for a top national award.

Staff and students at the school are celebrating after it became one of just seven in the country to be in with a chance of winning the award.

Springwood was nominated for outstanding school music department in the 2023 Music and Drama Education Awards, with the winners due to be announced early this year.

Robin Norman, the director of music, taken during a recent performance

Springwood's director of music, Robin Norman, said: "The Music and Drama Education Awards are organised by Mark Allen publishing as part of the Music & Drama Expo that happens every February.

"They are recognised as one of the principal specialist magazine companies, and the aim, I believe, of these awards is to recognise outstanding areas of the performing arts in industry, the community and education.

"We were nominated by Alison Brain, head of the Norfolk Music Hub, who told me it was because of the opportunities we give our students at Springwood.

Springwood High School’s director of music, Robin Norman. Picture: Ian Burt

"Like myself, the students and staff are extremely proud of what we have achieved at the school, and to effectively be chosen as one of just seven schools in the whole of the UK by a panel of distinguished judges has caused a lot of excitement."

The Music and Drama Education Awards acknowledge the contribution that professionals, companies, charities and schools make to people's lives through the performing arts.

There are 16 different award categories, including Outstanding School Music Department, which is described as "an award for an exemplary department which goes above and beyond in the pursuit of excellence in music provision".

Mr Norman: "I found out that we had been shortlisted during a Year 11 GCSE lesson, when they were undertaking an exam question in silence, and I will admit to almost letting out a shout of 'yes'.

Springwood High School

"You can imagine the pride I felt that the work we all put into the music department at Springwood, including all teachers and students, has been recognised.

"I and all my colleagues are very fortunate to work at Springwood, and in the West Norfolk Academies Trust, where music is valued and promoted to all."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held at London Marriott Grosvenor Square on February 23, which Mr Norman will attend with Andy Johnson, the trust's chief executive and head at Springwood.

Springwood High School headteacher, Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

He added: "To be nominated, and recognised by your peers as a finalist, is testament enough to what we try to do at Springwood for the young people we work with.

"But to win the award would be an amazing honour, placing not just the staff and students of Springwood on the music education map, but the whole of West Norfolk.

"We do represent the community we live and work in, and Springwood has a rich history of music throughout West Norfolk.

"We have many exciting plans for enhancing what we offer further, and this award, and the national recognition that would go with it, would help springboard these plans to even greater heights.

"We are all truly honoured to be recognised for what we have done, but we want to go further, and this will help greatly."

