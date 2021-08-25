'Secrecy' claim over £25 million King's Lynn Town Deal proposals

A £25 million Town Deal to regenerate King’s Lynn has been signed off by cabinet members but concerns have been raised about the group “shrouded in secrecy” behind it.

Lynn is one of 101 communities across the country to be offered government funding for regeneration projects.

West Norfolk Council’s ‘town deal’ bid included restoring the waterfront, refurbishing the Guildhall of St George, improvements to the town centre and more opportunities for young people.

Lynn Town Hall, where the meeting took place.

Funding for each project will be released once a business case has been agreed.

The investment was welcomed across the political divide during a special cabinet meeting at Lynn Town Hall yesterday.

But opposition councillors did raised concerns, with Jo Rust describing the Town Deal Board (TDB) in charge of deciding the plans as being “shrouded in secrecy”.

She said: “It appears to me, and members of the public, that decisions have been made by people who aren’t elected.

“We have asked lots of questions about the TBD, I heard it mentioned that we have gone through consultation with the TDB, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of community consultation.”

Officer Duncan Hall said he was willing to accept some constructive criticism but argued there had been an “unprecedented level of communication”, engaging with young people, businesses and others.

Concerns were also raised about a mooted move for the library, currently housed in the Carnegie building on London Road.

Ahead of the meeting, Norfolk County Council said it is working to ensure the “important heritage asset” can continue to be used by the town.

They insisted that reports the building would be turned into housing were incorrect and they will be consulting on the plans.

But Alexandra Kemp argued it should stay in the historic building.

Guildhall refurbishment funding also raised concerns among councillors.

While £4.8m has been allocated from the town deal and £750,000 from the council, a further £3.32m will be required from the Heritage Lottery Fund, despite two previous failed attempts.

But Graham Middleton, cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, argued this application was different, due to changes in design and a reduction in the funding they were after.

Cabinet members agreed to sign off on the plans, draw up business cases for government submission and discuss items with relevant portfolio holders once a month.