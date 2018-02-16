Secrets of the past on show during museum open day in King’s Lynn

A Lynn museum has held a special open day for some of the town’s older residents.

The event, which was held at the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in North Street last Wednesday, offered free admission and refreshments to visitors aged 60 or over.

They were also given the chance to take part in a quiz of historical objects held at the centre, as well as helping to identify some recently donated images of Lynn’s past.

The day was part of a series of regular events being held at the museum, which continues with the latest instalment of the True’s Talks lecture series next week.

Father Peter Rollings will speak on the Walsingham Martyrs next Thursday, February 22, between 1 and 2pm before Lynn News columnist Jeff Hoyle discusses the decline of the English pub on Monday, February 26, at 6pm.

Pictured above during the open day are, from left, Pam Goodwin, Kate Jackman, Lindsey Bavin and Maureen Fowler. MLNF18AF02223