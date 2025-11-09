In their weekly look at books, Waterstones focuses on a romantic fantasy novel set in a hidden pawn shop…

Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao is a lyrical slice of Japanese fantasy perfect for fans of Dallergut Dream Department Store.

On a back street in Tokyo lies a pawnshop, but not everyone can find it.

Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao

Most will see only a cosy ramen restaurant, and only the chosen ones - those who are lost - will find the place to pawn their life choices and deepest regrets.

Hana Ishikawa wakes on her first morning as the pawnshop's new owner to find it ransacked.

The shop’s most precious acquisition was stolen, and her father was missing.

Then into the shop stumbles a charming stranger, quite unlike other customers, for he offers help, instead of seeking it.

Together, they must journey through a mystical world to find Hana’s father and the stolen item.

But as they get closer to the truth, Hana must reveal a secret of her own and risk making a choice she will never be able to take back.

Lynn Waterstones’ top ten chart:

1. The Rose Field - Philip Pullman

2. Nobody’s Girl – Virginia Roberts Giuffre

3. Death at the White Hart - Chris Chibnall

4. Always Remember - Charlie Mackesy

5. Diddly Squat 4 - Jeremy Clarkson

6. Silent Bones - Val McDermind

7. Eat Yourself Healthy - Jamie Oliver

8. The Full Moon Coffee Shop - Mai Mochizuki

9. Boleyn Traitor - Philippa Gregory

10. Padella - Tim Siadatan

