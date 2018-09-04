Security guards brought in to make King's Lynn Library safer

King's Lynn Library will be taking part in the next heritage open day. (3928068)

Security guards have again been brought into Lynn’s main public library following repeated “serious” incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Staff have faced intimidation and threats from some library users and have now said “enough is enough”. The incidents have also led to some customers staying away from the library.

Yesterday a Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed the guards have been employed to deal with some “serious anti-social behaviour” on the premises and in the area surrounding the building on the corner of London Road and Millfleet.

The council said it made “no apology” for taking such steps on a short-term basis but did not disclose the cost of such steps or exactly what the problems were.

Users report that among the problems were people eating food and leaving food waste on the computers.

The presence of the armband-wearing guards has reportedly already led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour, say regular users.

Those regular users spoken to by the Lynn News said they were fully behind the introduction of the guards.

Dinah Dent, of Gaywood, wondered where the money was being found to pay for the guards at a time of library cuts but said: “The staff should be free to go about their business in the library without fear and I am all for measures to ensure they are safe.”

The move was also welcomed by Teresa Baker, of Fairstead Estate, who said: “At the end of the day, the staff at the main Lynn library are there to help the public and they do a very good job.

“They should be able to go about their business without fear of threats.”

This is not the first time security guards have been employed at the library because of anti-social behaviour.

Eight years ago, unruly behaviour by some children reportedly “running about screaming and shouting” through the library led to some £1,000 being spent on security guards at the library - a report that hit the national headlines.

Part of the county council statement read: “Library users need to feel comfortable when using our premises and, unfortunately, the behaviour of a group of people has led several of our customers to tell us they’re now uncomfortable using the library. The ease and welfare of our users is extremely important to us.”