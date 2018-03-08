Sedgeford school pupils head into space

Lessons from a galaxy far, far away came to one West Norfolk school yesterday.

But pupils at the Sedgeford Primary School didn’t have to lift off in order to go into outer space, thanks to a visit from the Star Lincs mobile planetarium.

The Lincolnshire-based organisation is a regular visitor to schools in the area and offers a range of interactive presentations to support learning for both primary and secondary school children.

The group also offers programmes for after-school clubs

Mick Morton, front centre, is pictured above with some of the pupils who took part in the session in the planetarium, which can accommodate up to 35 children at a time. MLNF18PM03117