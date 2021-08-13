Banksy gives King's Lynn statue of Frederick Savage on London Road a makeover during 'Great British Spraycation'
World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy has today revealed how he gave a Lynn statue of a local figure a makeover during his 'Great British Spraycation'.
Posting a video to his social media, Banksy confirmed that artworks across East Anglia, which have caused much speculation, are genuine.
And during the video, a person wearing hi-vis can be seen using a step ladder to put an 'ice cream cone' in the hand of the Frederick Savage statue on London Road.
Meanwhile, the figurine of Savage - who was famous for inventing steam powered fairground machinery in the 1800s and who was later mayor of Lynn - has also been given a pink tongue.
Crowds then gather around the statue and one person says 'somebody's done that!'
But a woman who works at an adjacent shop said the additions to the statue were taken off later the same day that they appeared - last Wednesday.
Jade Hampson, of C&L newsagents, told the Lynn News that Banksy visited and left his mark on August 4.
But the ice cream cone and tongue were later taken down by council workers after complaints from residents.
Banksy has also confirmed he has visited Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Cromer and Gorleston, where he has left several artworks.