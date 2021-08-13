World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy has today revealed how he gave a Lynn statue of a local figure a makeover during his 'Great British Spraycation'.

Posting a video to his social media, Banksy confirmed that artworks across East Anglia, which have caused much speculation, are genuine.

And during the video, a person wearing hi-vis can be seen using a step ladder to put an 'ice cream cone' in the hand of the Frederick Savage statue on London Road.

Banksy has given the statue of Frederick Savage in King's Lynn a makeover. Picture: Banksy/Instagram

Meanwhile, the figurine of Savage - who was famous for inventing steam powered fairground machinery in the 1800s and who was later mayor of Lynn - has also been given a pink tongue.

Crowds then gather around the statue and one person says 'somebody's done that!'

But a woman who works at an adjacent shop said the additions to the statue were taken off later the same day that they appeared - last Wednesday.

Jade Hampson, of C&L newsagents, told the Lynn News that Banksy visited and left his mark on August 4.

But the ice cream cone and tongue were later taken down by council workers after complaints from residents.

Banksy's additions to the Frederick Savage statue. Picture: submitted

Banksy has also confirmed he has visited Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Cromer and Gorleston, where he has left several artworks.

Banksy's additions to the Frederick Savage statue on King's Lynn's London Road. Picture: Banksy

A still of the Frederick Savage statue on King's Lynn's London Road with new features. Picture: Banksy

Banksy's campervan pulls up on King's Lynn's London Road. Picture: Banksy/Instagram

A person in hi-vis uses a step ladder to transform the Lynn statue. Picture: Banksy/Instagram