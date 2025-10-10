There were cupcakes and cookies as far as the eye could see at a West Norfolk school where pupils were raising money for a very special piece of uniform.

At the end of the summer term next year, the current Year 6 children will be saying goodbye to West Lynn Primary School and they all want to be wearing the unique leavers’ hoodie with all their names on.

Raising money towards the hoodies saw everyone get busy with the baking to create delicious treats to sell at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Anyone for a cookie? Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt

“The sale raised just over £170 towards the hoodies and was brilliant, despite the weather,” said Dan Ryan, assistant head teacher at the school.

“We sold out of all cakes and had some lovely comments from customers including; ‘There’s definitely some awesome bakers in the village,’ and ‘the brownies and chocolate oaties were top tier,” he added.

Look at these amazing decorative delights. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt

Some of the 'bear necessities' at West Lynn school. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt

Trays full of cake delights. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt