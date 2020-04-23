Home   News   Article

Send free messages to grandparents in lockdown from kids through the Lynn News

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 16:39, 23 April 2020
 | Updated: 16:41, 23 April 2020

Do you have special grandparents in West Norfolk who are really missing their grandchildren at the moment?

We're launching a campaign to allow you to let them know the kids are thinking of them.

The coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures are forcing families to spend extended periods of time apart.

