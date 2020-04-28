Send us your messages to your grandparents to say how much you are missing them during lockdown
Published: 11:41, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 11:43, 28 April 2020
Do you have special grandparents in West Norfolk who are really missing their grandchildren at the moment?
We’re launching a campaign to allow you to let them know the kids are thinking of them.
The coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures are forcing families to spend extended periods of time apart.
