#lovewestnorfolk Day is set to return in 2019 and individuals and organisations are being urged to get behind the day and show their love for West Norfolk.

Taking place on Valentine’s Day, February 14, people are being asked to shout loudly and proudly about what makes West Norfolk so special.

Just like the inaugural #lovewestnorfolk Day last year, the second #lovewestnorfolk Day will predominantly take place online with people encouraged to share their thoughts, pictures, and film across social media.

But there is also an opportunity for organisations to hold #lovewestnorfolk Day activities and celebrations for employees and customers.

Getting involved in #lovewestnorfolk day couldn’t be easier: Join in online on February 14, tweeting about why you #lovewestnorfolk You can share your thoughts, pictures and film. If you’re a business, organisation, team or school, why not shout about what you do? You can also share posts and pictures on Facebook and Instagram too.

Why not use the Love West Norfolk ‘selfie’ sign to take a pic and share why you #lovewestnorfolk?

If you’re a business and haven’t done so already, #lovewestnorfolk is the perfect day to sign the commitment to West Norfolk and become a Reason to Love West Norfolk. And, why not hold your own #lovewestnorfolk day celebrations and invite your employees and customers to share just why they #lovewestnorfolk. You could complete your celebrations with locally produced food and drink!

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing and chairman of the West Norfolk Strategy Group, which is behind the Love West Norfolk campaign, said: “#lovewestnorfolk Day gives us all a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote West Norfolk.

“We want as many people as possible to join in and add their voice online so the message that West Norfolk is a great place to live, work, visit, play, learn and invest is heard nationally – and perhaps even globally.”