Senior hospital worker appointed to key role at new King's Lynn School of Nursing

A former Lynn college student is set to take up a senior role at the town's new School of Nursing.

The first students are expected to begin courses at the town's College of West Anglia campus this autumn, after the project secured nearly £600,000 of government investment last September.

And officials have today announced the appointment of Adrian Debney as the school's Senior Nurse Educator.

Adrian Debney is to take up a senior role at Lynn's new School of Nursing (43946932)

Mr Debney is currently a Senior Practice Development Nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which is running the project in partnership with the college. He is expected to take up the role next month.

College principal David Pomfret said: “We are delighted with the appointment of CWA alumnus Adrian Debney as Senior Nurse Educator.

"Adrian will bring his knowledge, experience and commitment to this new role, enabling our students and the future QEH workforce to have the tools they need to succeed in their nursing careers.”

Karen McGuire, who has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Nurse, Operations and Patient Experience, at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (43946895)

QEH chief nurse, Dr April Brown, added: “With his passion for education, I know Adrian will make a significant contribution to developing and implementing this flagship programme for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

Courses at the School of Nursing will be offered in collaboration with Anglia Ruskin University. The college's existing degree courses are offered through its long-running association with the institution.

Meanwhile, the QEH has also announced the appointment of Karen McGuire as a new Deputy Chief Nurse with responsibility for operations and patient experience. She is currently the organisation's Head of Nursing for Medicine.

The current Deputy Chief Nurse, Edmund Tabay, will remain in post, with specific responsibility for professional standards.