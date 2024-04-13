A senior partner of a well-known West Norfolk-based insurance group has been appointed as High Sheriff of Norfolk in a special ceremony held last week.

David Flux was sworn into the ceremonial role at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, April 3, where the Lord Lieutenant Lady Dannatt MBE, outgoing High Sheriff Professor Krishna Sethia, the mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, alongside friends and family and other distinguished guests, were in attendance.

Mr Flux’s father founded Adrian Flux Insurance Group in the 1970s - where he is now the senior partner.

New High Sheriff, David Flux pictured with West Norfolk Mayor, Margaret Wilkinson

The declaration of the High Sheriff, who acts as the King’s representative for law and order in the county, was witnessed in the historic hall which was originally built in 1421.

The town hall, at various times, has been both a court and a prison, and has seen the progress of law and order over six centuries.

Mr Flux was born in Hertfordshire in 1968 but moved to West Norfolk aged four and has lived here ever since. The new High Sheriff was educated at Lynn’s St James Boys’ School, Springwood High School and then King’s School, Ely.

David Flux receiving the badge of office from outgoing High Sheriff, Professor Krishna Sethia

He and his partner Lisa have four children and he is keen to use his year in office to focus on support for education, the young and care for those who are less fortunate in the county.

These causes have been close to the couple’s hearts as they have been involved with the Norfolk Community Foundation for more than 15 years.

The pair were also silver patrons of the Prince’s Trust as well as continuing to be supporters of The Royal Countryside Fund, The Purfleet Trust and True’s Yard Museum.

Mr Flux is a trustee of Open Road West Norfolk, a director of the Lynn-based free music festival Festival Too and vice president of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

New High Sheriff, David Flux

He is also the senior partner of the Adrian Flux Insurance Group - a business founded by his late father Adrian in 1973, due to his own difficulty finding car insurance as a result of his own disability.

Under David’s stewardship, the business has now grown into one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers, still based in East Winch and now employs around 1,800 people across the country.

Reporting by Lola Jackson