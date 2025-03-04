The 23-year-old who injured four people when he threw a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks will learn his fate this month.

Aidas Berzinskas, of Kings Green in Fairstead, filmed the shocking incident on his phone at the popular Lynn event on November 1.

He appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court in early January, where he admitted the offence.

Aidas Berzinskas left four people injured when he tossed a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks

He has also been charged with four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of criminal damage. He has yet to indicate a plea to any of these.

Now, it has been confirmed that Berzinskas will be sentenced on March 18. He will appear at Lynn Crown Court on that date.

Magistrates previously said Berzinskas’ offences were “so serious” that they had no option but to commit him to the crown court.

He was told that sentencing guidelines mean he could face up to 18 months behind bars for each assault.

Fawkes in the Walks was attended by thousands of visitors, with the four victims suffering hand and neck injuries.

Berzinskas used his phone to film himself launching the firework.