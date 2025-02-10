A sentencing date has yet to be fixed for the 23-year-old who filmed himself throwing a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks.

Aidas Berzinskas, of Kings Green in Fairstead, left four people injured following the shocking incident at the popular Lynn event on November 1.

He appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court in early January, where he admitted the offence.

Four people were injured when Aidas Berzinskas tossed a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

He has also been charged with four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of criminal damage. He has not yet indicated a plea to any of these.

Berzinskas was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court last Thursday (February 6) for a case management hearing, but this is not believed to have taken place.

Court staff told the Lynn News that a sentencing date has yet to be fixed.

Magistrates previously said Berzinskas’ offences were “so serious” that they had no option but to commit him to the crown court for sentence.

He was told that sentencing guidelines mean he could face up to 18 months behind bars for each assault.

Fawkes in the Walks was attended by thousands of visitors, with the four victims suffering hand and neck injuries.

Berzinskas used his phone to film himself launching the firework.