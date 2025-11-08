The sentencing of a 60-year-old who burgled a town barbershop as well as intimidating a witness in a trial has been pushed back.

This is because Stephen Kent, of Stonegate Street in Lynn, failed to show up for a pre-sentence report.

He was given a second chance at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The bench adjourned his sentencing until next year so that a report, which advises the bench how to sentence him, can be carried out.

Kent stole £2,400 worth of items from Smart Cuts barbershop. Picture: Google Maps

Kent should have been sentenced for a burglary carried out at Smart Cuts Barber in Lynn, where he stole £2,485 worth of items on May 11.

Five days later, he intimidated a victim involved in the case.

His solicitor explained why he did not show up for his report.

“He did attend the appointment, but the day after it was scheduled,” he said.

He added that Kent has mental health issues.

Kent was released on conditional bail, with orders not to go to the barbers on Tower Place in Lynn.