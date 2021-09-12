Sentencing of King's Lynn man for 17-month-old offences delayed

A North Lynn man who is awaiting sentence for offences committed 17 months ago has had his court date put off.

Jack Greenacre, 31, was convicted in October last year of possession of amphetamine - a class B controlled drug – and threatening behaviour in Lynn on April 12, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £162.98 from Tesco in Gaywood on August 1 last year and seven cans of Lynx Africa deodorant from Spar in Tennyson Avenue five days later.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (50434615)

And Greenacre further admitted failing to attend court later that month.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that Greenacre had been due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on September 3 this year for a serious drug matter.

However, that hearing did not take place and has been adjourned until next Wednesday, September 15.

Sentencing on the magistrates’ court matters was adjourned to September 24 and Greenacre, of Jarvis Road, was granted unconditional bail for these.