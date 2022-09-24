A serial offender from North Lynn has been back in court for theft.

Robin Croft admitted stealing meat from Tesco in Lynn on August 19 and 31.

The total value was £133.88, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

The Court House on College Lane in King's Lynn

Sentencing was adjourned to November 3 to tie up with other like matters.

Croft, of Spring Sedge, was released on bail with conditions not to enter any retail premises other than N&N Convenience Store in Marsh Lane and The Clock Pharmacy at Gaywood.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here