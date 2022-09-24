King's Lynn serial offender admits stealing meat worth £130 from Tesco
Published: 06:00, 24 September 2022
A serial offender from North Lynn has been back in court for theft.
Robin Croft admitted stealing meat from Tesco in Lynn on August 19 and 31.
The total value was £133.88, town magistrates were told on Thursday.
Sentencing was adjourned to November 3 to tie up with other like matters.
Croft, of Spring Sedge, was released on bail with conditions not to enter any retail premises other than N&N Convenience Store in Marsh Lane and The Clock Pharmacy at Gaywood.
