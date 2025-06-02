A man in his 40s has been sentenced after stealing more than a dozen locked-up bikes from around town.

John Miller, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday after pinching multiple bikes from various locations - including the College of West Anglia and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The 41-year-old, who has previously committed 120 offences, 74 of which were theft-related, claimed in court last month that he stole the bikes to fund his drug addiction.

John Miller was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay compensation to victims

“I’m sorry for stealing those bikes. It is to feed my heroin habit. I feel bad for the victims - I want to get help,” he said during a police interview.

In court, he admitted four counts of stealing a pedal cycle, one count of attempting to steal a pedal cycle, possession of an article for use in theft - a pair of bolt croppers - and a further count of being in possession of a pedal cycle without proof of ownership.

Miller also breached a four-year criminal behaviour order, which he received back in April 2021, by having the bike without proof of ownership.

While on remand, the prolific offender co-operated with Operation Converter, a police initiative which gives offenders the chance to own up to other crimes.

He admitted 12 more offences, 11 of which took place in and around Lynn between March 15-18, and the other in Cambridge.

The extra offences were taken into consideration during his sentencing, and he was ultimately handed six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay compensation to six victims.

Duncan Etchells, staff supervisor for Operation Converter, said: "Miller now has the threat of a six-month jail term hanging over him.

"We hope this acts as a wake-up call, encouraging him to seek the help he clearly needs and take the opportunity to turn his life around.”

Regular bike registration sessions are held by Norfolk Police to help deter thieves and establish the owner of a stolen bike if it is found.

More information can be found here.