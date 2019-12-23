Home   News   Article

Serious crash closes A47 near King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
Published: 11:26, 23 December 2019
 | Updated: 11:27, 23 December 2019

Drivers are being urged to avoid part of the A47 in West Norfolk this morning following what police have described as a "serious" crash.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of an incident between the Pullover roundabout on the edge of Lynn and Tilney All Saints.

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are being urged to avoid the area altogether.

Police accident (15699253)
