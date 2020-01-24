Serious crash shuts A47 in King's Lynn

A serious crash has closed the A47 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 6am and the road is currently shut in both directions between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Police accident (15699253)

The incident comes the day after an elderly man was seriously hurt in a collision between a car and a mobility scooter near the Hardwick roundabout.

