Serious crash shuts A47 in King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 24 January 2020
 | Updated: 08:01, 24 January 2020

A serious crash has closed the A47 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 6am and the road is currently shut in both directions between the Saddlebow and Hardwick roundabouts.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Police accident (15699253)
The incident comes the day after an elderly man was seriously hurt in a collision between a car and a mobility scooter near the Hardwick roundabout.

