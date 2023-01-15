Home   News   Article

Serious three-car collision on A47 Constitution Hill near King's Lynn

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 21:14, 15 January 2023
 | Updated: 21:19, 15 January 2023

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision at North Runcton.

Emergency services, including Norfolk Police, were called to the A47 Constitution Hill about a quarter of a mile from the Hardwick Roundabout, shortly after 7.40pm today (Sunday), following reports that three vehicles had been involved in a collision.

The A47 Constitution Hill is currently closed both ways from the A10 West Winch Road (Hardwick Roundabout) to New Road (North Runcton turn-off) and expected to remain closed for several hours while emergency services remain at the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Constitution Hill, North Runcton. Photo: Google Street View (61856411)
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

