A candlelit vigil is to be held at St Margaret’s Church, Lynn Minster on Friday at 6pm.

A year after the invasion of Ukraine, the local community is invited to gather at the Minster to pray for peace.

Just like last year, attendees are invited to wear blue and yellow, colours of the Ukrainian flag and candles will be lit in remembrance of all those affected by the conflict.

Canon Mark Dimond lights a candle next to the refugee statue in Lynn Minster

Visitors are welcome to light candles on the peace globe and enjoy some silent reflection at the prayer station dedicated to Ukraine, located on the platform to the left of the west door.

Cash donations are welcome to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) the UN refugee agency appeal and can also be made online at: https://www.unhcr.org/uk/

