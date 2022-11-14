Many gathered in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Sunday to remember those lost in World War One and Two and other conflicts.

Rev’d Canon Dr Mark Diamond officiated the service and music was played by the towns band on brass instruments.

Wreaths were laid by Borough Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge, MP for North West Norfolk James Wild and were followed by representatives of Police, Fire and Ambulance crews as well as many others.

The parade heads into Tower Gardens.

A two minutes silence was held before wreaths were laid by Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge recited the exhortation: “They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old.

“Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn.”

The Mayor expressed how remembrance Sunday holds a special meaning to her.

The King's Lynn Band played during the service.

The King's Lynn Band played during the service.

The King's Lynn Band played during the service.

Elaine Croker played the Last Post.

Beavers were also in attendance

Scouts, Beavers and Brownies look on. (60615389)

“It went really well and was so well organised.

“It’s very important to me as both of my parents served in the war and my father was a prisoner of war.

“It’s something I’ve carried on doing with siblings but it’s a real honour to be doing it as Mayor. I really appreciate the Royal British Legion and Bridge for Heroes, people need these groups where they can meet people and have support.”