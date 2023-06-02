Tributes have been paid to a “true gentleman” who devoted his life to serving the Royal British Legion and armed forces charities.

Major Bill Kerr, who was president of Lynn’s RBL branch, died aged 88 on May 16 following a short illness.

His family and friends are gathering today for his funeral, which will feature a legion parade to celebrate his life.

Major Bill Kerr passed away aged 88

Bill Kerr with his family

Born in Scotland, Bill first enlisted as a boy soldier at the age of 15 after attending military boarding school.

He learned his trade before joining the RBL for the first time four years later – then known simply as the British Legion.

Robert Hipkin, who served as chairman of Lynn’s branch while Bill was president, said: “He lived by the ethos of the legion – service, not self. He’s devoted all of his life to it.”

Major Bill Kerr (left) with ex-mayor Harry Humphrey, Robert Hipkin and Commanding Officer Kurt Massen

Bill came to West Norfolk in the late 1990s, starting at the Downham branch before moving onto the county-wide group and serving as its chairman for four years.

He received many awards throughout his life, including a Gold Badge and a meritorious service commendation for devotion and commitment.

During his military career, he did tours in the likes of Gibraltar - one of his favourites - Libya, Germany, Thailand and Cyprus.

“He enjoyed his game of golf, and the charity he used to do a lot for was SSAFA armed forces charity,” Robert said.

Bill receives a meritorious award for his lifetime of service to the RBL - its highest honour

“He was a case worker for SSAFA, because he always believed in helping the veterans and their families, service personnel and their families.

“He just believed in helping others.”

Bill also married, and he and his wife – who passed away a few years ago – had two sons Paul and Andrew, and daughter Julie. He was also a grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bill Kerr at a past Remembrance Day parade

“He was just a gentle and loving soul. You’ll never meet another one like him,” Karin Hipkin, Robert’s wife and another great friend of Bill, said.

“He was amazing. He was so selfless that it’s unbelievable – he always put others first, even in poor health.

“He always put himself last. He was a true gentleman, and we’re all heartbroken that he’s gone.”