Wreaths will be laid in remembrance of those from the Lynn area who fought in the Far East during the Second World War.

Many of the soldiers of the Norfolk Regiment suffered inhumane conditions as prisoners of war after sailing to Singapore during the war against Japan.

There were at least 600 soldiers who died working on the Burma Railway, which was labelled as the ‘Death Railway’ by witnesses.

War memorials in Tower Gardens, Lynn in the shadow of Greyfriars Tower.

The service of commemoration is to be held at 10.45am on Thursday, August 15 in Tower Gardens, Lynn.

Members of the civic community and family members of those who served, veterans and members of the public, are all invited to remember the soldiers of the “Forgotten Army.”

Reporting by Amelie Dockerty