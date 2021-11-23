Leaders involved in Girl Guide groups in King's Lynn have been recognised for their long service to the organisation.

Between them the three leaders have achieved 100 years of guiding younger females in the largest girl-only youth organisation.

The leaders received their awards on Wednesday, November 17.

Tamara Churchyard and Sharon Coleman each received 30 years and Susan Fox received 40 years of service recognition. (53214613)

Mrs Ruth Fox, Lynn's South District commissioner said: "I had the great pleasure of presenting three long-service awards to three guiders. Tamara Churchyard and Sharon Coleman each received their 30 years' award, and for all of those years they have been involved with the 1st North Runcton Rainbows.

"Susan Fox received her 40 years award, for most of those years she was involved with North Lynn Guides, but in recent years she has helped at the 20th King's Lynn Rainbows, who now meet in St John's Church in The Walks."

