A service was held at the police station in Lynn to mark National Police Memorial Day on Sunday.

The annual event is an opportunity for members of the police to remember officers who have been killed or died on duty.

The national commemoration demonstrate to relatives, friends and colleagues of fallen officers that their sacrifice is not forgotten and recognises annually the dedication to duty and courage displayed by police officers.

Reverend Canon Mark Dimond led the short service at Lynn police station

Reverend Canon Mark Dimond led a short service delivered in the police station.

West Norfolk Mayor, Lesley Bambridge, opened the occasion with a few words and described the service as ‘sad.’

Stuart Dark, MBE, leader of the council and whose previous career was in the Metropolitan Police, accompanied by other party representatives, also attended.

Stuart Dark MBE, left, leader of the council, spent his career in the Metropolitan Police

Following the service the mayor and Superintendent Wes Hornigold each laid a wreath at the Minster in Lynn.

National Police Memorial Day is marked in all regions of the UK to commemorate fallen police officers and thank them for what they do for the community.

It was founded by Joe Holness, following the brutal killing of fellow Kent Police officer Jon Odell, at Margate, in December 2000.

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge opened the service with a few words, describing it as 'sad'

A short service commemorated those fallen on National Police Memorial Day

Colleagues remember police officers who were killed in the line of duty

National Police Memorial Day provides a dignified and sensitive service of remembrance to honour the courage and ultimate sacrifice of police officers throughout the UK

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News ? Email our team at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk